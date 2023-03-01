Six current and former members of the Nelson Police Department are facing disciplinary hearings for comments in a social media chat.

The Vancouver Police Department, along with the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner, have found claims of discreditable conduct against the officers were substantiated following an investigation ordered by Nelson police chief Donovan Fisher last year.

The investigation was launched last year after complaints about eight current and former sharing inappropriate content and messages including alleged racist comments between 2018 and 2020.

According to a media release from the City of Nelson, two of the officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing while one has had an additional neglect of duty allegation substantiated against them.

The officers are now facing disciplinary proceedings in the coming weeks, where they can present arguments that the discipline authority will consider when deciding the necessary punishment.

Fisher said in a media release the results of the investigation are disturbing but this is a learning opportunity for the department.

“Our force has been through a lot already,” he says. “Although these findings are troublesome, we are determined to learn from this and grow as an organization.”

According to the release, the officers have not had the chance to respond to the charges, and the police department will offer no further comment until the end of the disciplinary proceedings.