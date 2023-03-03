Every municipality and regional district in B.C. are getting a portion of $1 billion from the provincial government.

“Our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on. To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“The new Growing Communities Fund will help local communities get building. Growing communities need our support and this funding will make a big difference for everyone.”

The grant money can be used for various projects including new affordable housing and child care facilities, road improvements or recreation centres.

- Advertisement -

All local governments will be required to report on the use of funds in their annual audited financial statements.

Below is a list of all of the communities and the funding they are getting.