Nelson Police are looking for anyone who saw a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baker and Vernon Streets on Saturday.

Police say both vehicles were travelling west along Vernon Street. The first vehicle, a white 2010 Subaru Forrester, stopped at the intersection but the grey 2017 Kia Sorrento following rear-ended the Subaru.

Both vehicles moved from the intersection onto Baker Street toward Railway Street where the drivers got out. Police say there were only minor injuries.

They would like to talk to a pedestrian who was passing by and spoke to one of the drivers, along with any other witnesses.