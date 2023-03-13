Deaths from illicit toxic drugs are on the rise across the province. A recent report by the BC Coroners Service indicates 2,272 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in BC in 2022, which works out to approximately 6.2 deaths per day.

According to the coroners service, illicit drugs are the leading cause of unnatural death. in BC. In 2022, 79 per cent of those who died were male and 70 per cent were between ages 30 and 59. Fentanyl and its analogues was the most common drug involved, followed by cocaine.

Researcher Jayme Jones said the data shows the impact illicit drug use is having in the region and the province and can help inform decision-makers.

The BC government recently decriminalized small amounts of some illicit drugs, saying it will help reduce barriers and stigma that prevent people from accessing life-saving services.