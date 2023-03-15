Imagine what Nelson will look like in 2050. Do you like what you see? That was just one question council addressed as they started to update the official community plan over the next two years.

According to Nelson’s development services department, the plan is a set of bylaws which sets out the broad objectives, and policies, that guide decisions on planning, land use and provision of government services in the community.

Senior planner Natalie Andrijanic says the city’s values are dictated in the plan and that is why they are looking to form a 12-person committee to help in the OCP process.

“At its core, the City of Nelson’s OCP reflects what we care about and what we strive to be as a community,” she says. “These values are directly reflective of the plan’s policies and objectives and will guide decision-making into the future.”

She says updating the plan which was put forward in 2013 is crucial especially with all they have learned over the past few years.

“By updating the OCP, we can ensure it accurately reflects Nelson’s diverse needs, identifies potential gaps and dynamic aspirations now and in the future,” she says. “It should also incorporate the latest information and strategies to support our city’s continued growth and success.”

According to a presentation to council the framework of the new plan will use an integrated approach which considers equity, health, and climate factors. This approach will ensure the plan is inclusive, sustainable, and responsive to the community’s needs.

The equity factor will ensure policies in the OCP will support diverse groups. The health lens will promote the community’s physical, mental, and social well-being, prioritizing those that improve health outcomes. The climate lens will support low carbon resiliency to align with Nelson Next’s goals.

The plan is currently entering phase one, which includes background studies, and is expected to be completed in July.

Council appointed councillors Leslie Payne and Jesse Woodward, along with mayor Janice Morrison, as non-voting members to the official community plan committee but they will still be looking for 12 community members over the next two months.