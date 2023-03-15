The Village of Silverton says it’s taking action to ensure residents have has safe after a recent review of their operations found they were non-compliant with provincial water regulations and had deficiencies in their operations process.

According to a media release by the village, a “thorough review” is being conducted to ensure proper operations are being followed going forward, and proper procedures are implemented.

However, they didn’t specify which regulations were not being complied with nor what deficiencies they identified. The village didn’t immediately respond to a request for further details.

“Council wants to assure residents they are working hard to rectify the situation by testing drinking water, along with working closely with Interior Health and other experts to ensure water is clean and safe for everyone,”

According to the release, Interior Health is not recommending a boil advisory saying Silverton water is safe to drink, but they will update residents if anything changes.

Residents are being asked to contact the village office if they have any questions.