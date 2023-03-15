Nelson RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted on arrest warrants.

According to a media release Jason Robert Renwick, 37, is accused of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, and fail to comply with a court order.

Nelson RCMP describe Renwick as six feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Renwick is in the Nelson area and are asked to contact Nelson RCMP, or Crimestoppers if you have any information on the whereabouts of Renwick.





