The RDCK is seeking community input after they released a draft climate plan to the public.

According to a media release, the RDCK climate action strategy will outline a path to create a healthier, more resilient region while centering on the rural experience, integration of equity into climate action, and focusing on building a culture which supports action.

“Responding to the climate crisis requires participation from all of us,” Aimee Watson said in the release. “The RDCK is laying out our pathway to a low carbon future with the ultimate goal of supporting resilient communities, reducing the risks of climate change while building healthy sustainable communities.”

The release states within each pathway there are a variety of actions supported by implementation plans for a total of 96 actions. Some of those actions are:

- Advertisement -

Transition the RDCK corporate fleet to zero emissions vehicles

Work in collaboration with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, parks, and community groups

Integration and implementation of the RDCK better corporate building policy

Develop a RDCK asset management plan with a climate resilience lens

Support local producers to implement climate adapted agricultural strategies

Re-establish regional watersmart ambassador program

Create a trip avoidance police for RDCK staff

Integrate an assessment of climate impacts in RDCK board reporting

She says when it comes to climate change, and how we deal with it, governments have to lead by example if communities are to work together.

“The reality of the world is that we have to change the way we operate,” she says. “As a local government who works for the people, we are not only the examples but we are also other contributors.

“We have to walk the talk.”

She says the plan differs across the region because each municipality has different needs..

“The best description is based on density versus non-density,” she says. “You can not do transit the way you would do it in an urban setting the same way you would do it in a rural one.

“This really requires us to consider the geography of each region.”

According to the release the intent of the RDCK is to work with member municipalities to support the reduction of carbon through collaboration and partnership. The strategy of the four-year plan aligned with the electoral cycle is to ensure the RDCK’s action plan work is dynamic and is able to integrate new policies and technologies.

The district has been engaging residents since 2019 in the development of the 100 per cent renewable energy plan.