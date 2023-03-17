The 2023 B.C. Winter Games will have a strong showing from the Kootenays, as 93 athletes, coaches and officials get ready to head to Vernon.

The BC Games Society said participants from across the province will converge on Mar. 23 for the opening ceremony at Kal Tire Place.

Over 1,300 people will take part in the competitions, with 895 athletes, 300 coaches and 140 officials participating.

Officials said there will be 15 different sports on display, with most athletes attending their first multi-sports Games.

Even though the tournament is going ahead in 2023, the official name is still the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

“The BC Winter Games were originally scheduled to take place in February of 2022 before organizers decided to postpone to 2023 due to several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding and wildfires in many parts of the province,” said the BC Games Society.

You can search for what local athletes will represent your community through the link below.

More: BC Winter Games Results and Participant List (BC Games Society)