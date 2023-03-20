Anglers can expect to pay a little more for a license this year, but the extra money will be going toward conservation initiatives.

Provincial officials say the freshwater fees haven’t been raised since 2003.

This year there will be a 9.9 per cent increase and an additional 4.4 per cent to next year’s fee.

For example, the basic angling licence for adults will increase from $36 per year to $39.56.

- Advertisement -

All revenue will go to conservation efforts including funds to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

The society is responsible for B.C.’s stocking program, which stocks more than 5.4 million fish in 641 lakes annually.