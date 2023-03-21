Locally-raised pop star Shawn Hook is getting ready for six and a half weeks of chemotherapy following successful surgery for throat cancer.

In a Facebook video, which you can see below, Hook, 38, said he is now recovering at home, three and a half weeks after the surgery at Vancouver General Hospital

In the update, Hook thanked his surgeon and other doctors who helped him.

“The good news is they were able to successfully remove my tonsil and the healthy margins with a robot, and the pathology report showed there was no cancer in that area,” he said.

“They also did a neck dissection. They removed 28 lymph nodes, five of them cancerous.”

Hook said while the surgeon got rid of what was visible, some microscopic cells could be left, so he is gearing up for chemo radiation.

Hook added he has received strong support since he announced his diagnosis last month.

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, people who have gone through cancer, who are on the other side of cancer. It’s incredible. Those stories help me out so much. Just the little things, like the day-to-day stuff.

“I know I don’t sound amazing. I don’t sound like myself, but truthfully I sound so much better than after surgery when I couldn’t talk.”

Hook noticed a bump on his neck a week before playing a sold-out show at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Jan. 21.

The Mount Sentinel alumnus is known for hits such as Sound of Your Heart and Take Me Home.