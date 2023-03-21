Nelson police are following up on suspected hate-motivated incidents and unspecified threats of violence that led to the postponement of Drag Storytime at the public library last week.

According to a media release, police have launched several investigations into the incident, while working with community organizations, stakeholders and the victims to ensure everyone is treated fairly and with respect.

The release states police are working with Crown prosecutors to determine the best applicable charges and the investigation will support all elements of the offense.

“We are taking this matter seriously,” police said in the release. “We ask for your patience as we work diligently to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

Drag Storytime was held on March 11 in front of city hall after online threats were received by the library three days prior.