The B.C. government is spending $3.6 million to improve park facilities across the province.

Work will help remove barriers that restrict people from accessing outdoor recreation in their communities.

“We know that being outdoors can help build community and provide many positive health benefits – physical, mental and spiritual. British Columbians love and appreciate the beauty of B.C.’s natural and wild spaces, but there continues to be far too many people who face barriers to being included, welcome and safe in our parks,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a release.

“Our government is dedicated to ensuring that everyone in B.C. can both access and feel comfortable in our parks, and we will continue our work to break down the barriers that discourage or prevent many of our neighbours from accessing the natural beauty of our province.”

This means upgrades to washrooms, parking lots and trails.

Provincial officials said work will also include making sure campgrounds and day-use areas have accessible and inclusive features.

The province wants feedback to help understand the barriers people face when accessing government services. A survey link can be found below.

MORE: Give feedback on accessibility (B.C. government)