A 55-year-old Salmo man has been arrested following a five-hour standoff with police in an RV park in the Shuswap that ended with the use of tear gas.

RCMP say they arrived in Malakwa around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to arrest the man on two outstanding warrants, but he ignored them and went inside his trailer.

Police say they tried to negotiate with him but he refused. They say they were concerned for the safety of their officers and the public as one of the warrants was for a firearms offense.

Officers from Sicamous and Salmon Arm sealed off the area and evacuated residents from several nearby RVs. An emergency response team also arrived to help.

At 3 p.m., police fired tear gas into the RV and the man left. He was arrested without further incident.

Jeffrey Dean Smith is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless use or storage of a firearm in Salmo on July 14, 2022.

He’s due back in court in Kelowna on Friday.