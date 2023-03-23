Non-profit organizations will split $12-million in provincial funding for public safety and environment programs.

B.C. government officials said this funding will help make life better for residents.

“I recognize and appreciate the work that local non-profits do for communities throughout the province. Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is committed to continued strong partnerships. The grants that we are announcing today will support 281 organizations across the province that will help make B.C. a stronger, healthier and more sustainable place to work, live and play.”

Money from the Community Gaming Grants will go to 131 non-profit organizations in the public-safety sector for a total of $6.8 million.

This money will be used for programs addressing restorative justice, firefighting, search and rescue, emergency preparedness and community safety.

A further 150 not-for-profit groups will get a share of $5.9 million in provincial funding for environmental projects.

This money will be used for animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs.

You can see a full list of the projects set to receive a grant through the link below.

More: Community Gaming Grants – April 1, 2022 to Jan 31, 2023 (B.C. Government)