The KIJHL has confirmed the death of the Princeton Posse’s assistant coach.

Morton Johnston died in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was from Princeton and played for the Posse from 2014-2018 before joining the coaching staff.

“He was a tenacious and energetic player and beloved teammate,” said KIJHL officials in a release.

According to the KIJHL, the Posse received the news around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday hours before Game 6 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The team decided to play in Johnston’s honour with support from his family.

The team won 2-1 to advance to the Teck Cup Finals.

“The KIJHL offers its deepest sympathies to the Johnston family, the Posse organization and the community of Princeton.”