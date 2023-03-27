The outdoor recreation industry is calling on the Whitewater Ski Resort community to help close out the season this Friday with a day of activities and challenges in a vibrant disco-theme.

The annual event is called SROAMazing race and is set to take place at Whitewater where snow-lovers of any age will spend a full day on the mountain.

According to a media release, the event will be put on by Selkirk College’s first year Ski Resort Operations and Management program, and is inspired by the popular television show The Amazing Race.

Selkirk College first-year student Georgie Garby says it’s designed to provide a challenging atmosphere as well as give back to the community.

“It’s amazing that we get to contribute to the legacy of the SROAMazing race, whilst adding our own twist to it,” Garby says. “The race is a vital part of our practical learning and it’s so great that we can provide something for the community.”

The release says participants are asked to pay a fee of $40 per team, which goes towards the Avalanche Awareness Beyond the Boundary Society, and should follow this year’s theme by dressing up in their most vibrant, disco-themed clothing while taking part in the activities planned.

Community relations organizer Logan Schultz says they are looking for a good turnout to support the Avalanche Society and generate awareness around the dangers of avalanches.

“This is an ongoing issue where people get trapped in avalanches,” Schultz says. “We just want to do our part to help mitigate that.”

Schultz says so far they have one team registered for the event, but they are hoping for more whether teams apply online or on the hill.

He says the event couldn’t go on without help from their sponsors and the team is grateful for that.

“We are fortunate to have sponsors like Whitewater and Baldface, just to name a few.” he says.

Registration in the event grants participants access to a raffle for several prizes.

The race starts at 11 a.m. this Friday at Whitewater. You can find more information on the event’s Instagram or Facebook.