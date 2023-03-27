Listen Live

Suspect in Playmor Junction hit-and-run turns himself in

By My Nelson Now Staff
Nelson RCMP were looking for the owner of a GMC pickup truck after a hit and run last Tuesday. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

RCMP say a 37-year-old Castlegar man has turned himself in following a hit-and-run at the Playmor Junction last week.

Police put out a call for the driver of a grey or silver half ton GMC pickup truck which left the scene without stopping last Tuesday afternoon.

They say after seeing the photo of his truck in the media, the man gave himself up. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court on May 31.

Although initially reported as a two-vehicle accident, police now say there were actually three vehicles involved and a total of four occupants.

