New Denver now has two chargers at its electric vehicle fast charging site with the addition of a new 100-kilowatt unit from BC Hydro.

“The Village of New Denver is very grateful for receiving this unit,” mayor Leonard Casley said in a news release. “This expanded site will provide improved charging access for drivers with electric vehicles at our campground.”

Ownership of the site at 624 Slocan Avenue was transferred to BC Hydro in November. The site was built with one 50-kilowatt charging unit which can add 50 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

On Monday, the additional 100-kilowatt charging unit was brought into service, which can add 100 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes. This updated location also includes a curbless design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.

“There is a very passionate EV community in New Denver and this expanded site will help support electric vehicle adoption in the Kootenays,” says Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “This updated location is also wheelchair accessible and has newly installed lighting to enhance safety for all users.”