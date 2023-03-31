Nelson Fire and Rescue has approved a burn period in an effort to encourage residents to reduce the amount of deadfall, woody debris and long grass around their homes this spring.

Chief Jeff Hebert says in a media release the purpose of allowing the burn period is to minimize the fire risk posed by these ground fuels. He says reducing the fuel is especially important given the dry summers, and serious wildfire season the city experienced in recent years.

The release says the burn period will run from April 1 to May 1, subject to weather and local fire conditions. The purpose of the burn is to reduce non-compostable woody debris, which is clean, dry wood resulting in residential yard clean up.

This does not include burning yard waste, or vegetative matter like leaves, grass clippings, and construction materials.

- Advertisement -

Although Nelson Fire has approved the burn period they are still suggesting the best way to dispose of these fuels is to take them to the Grohman Narrows transfer station, where all charges will be waived during May.

Burning woody debris does require a permit which can be obtained, in person, at the fire hall at 919 Ward Street for $10.