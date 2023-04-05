Canada Border Services has resumed longer hours at three local crossings, including Nelway.

They are among 39 operations across the country that have returned to pre-COVID hours. The longer hours, which took effect Friday, are listed below and apply seven days per week.

Cascade 8 a.m. to midnight Nelway 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rykerts 8 a.m. to midnight (first Saturday in November to 2nd Saturday in March)

7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (2nd Sunday in March to first Sunday in November)

“The agency approached the return to pre-pandemic hours with the health and safety of all travellers and its employees top of mind and it was time to make that change,” said Brad Bordusco, the acting director for the Okanagan and Kootenay district.

The change adds several hours in the afternoon and evening to each crossing. For instance, Rykerts was previously open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summer.

However, the hours for each corresponding U.S. crossing don’t match the Canadian side. Laurier, south of Cascade, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Metaline Falls, south of Nelway, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Porthill, south of Rykerts, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.