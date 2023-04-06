Listen Live

Healthcare facility restrictions being removed 

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The B.C. government is removing the mask mandate for healthcare facilities.

Provincial officials said a decrease in all respiratory viruses has let them remove the restrictions.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter long-term care, assisted living, and healthcare facilities.

Universal mask-wearing in healthcare facilities isn’t required anymore, but provincial officials said there may be some situations and areas where they will be needed.

For example, if a patient has certain health issues, masks may be required when around them.

 

