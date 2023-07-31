RCMP say a Nelson man has now been charged with two counts of abduction following the recovery of two children who were the subjects of a recent amber alert.

Abraxas Scherbing-Glazov, 53, was charged along with Verity Bolton, 45, who is the mother of the two children. They remain in custody in Alberta awaiting their next court appearance.

On July 19, Surrey RCMP issued an amber alert about the children after they weren’t returned to their father.

They were located safe on Saturday evening on a rural property outside of Edson, Alberta and returned to their father.