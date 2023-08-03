Listen Live

FeaturedNews

West Kootenay/Boundary fire activity remains mostly quiet

By My Nelson Now Staff
Screenshot from the BC Wildfire map on Aug. 3, 2023.

While wildfires rage in much of the province, our area mostly remains an oasis of calm.

The provincial wildfire map shows a cluster of fires burning out of control between Upper Arrow Lake, Trout Lake, and the Duncan River, but most are very small.

Exceptions include the Hamill Creek fire in the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy north of Argenta, which was last mapped at 709 hectares, the Hall Creek fire at 660 hectares, and the Persian Creek fire at 477 hectares.

Most of the fires were caused by lightning.

There have been no evacuation alerts or orders due to wildfires in the West Kootenay-Boundary so far this year.

The forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-30s today and tomorrow, but a chance of showers starting Saturday and continuing throughout next week with cooler temperatures.

