RCMP say a 45-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges of dealing drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival near Salmo.

Police say festival security contacted them July 25, the day after the festival ended, about a large amount of drugs being sold by a festival attendee from his RV.

Officers arrived and found over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected drugs along with paraphernalia.

The man was arrested.