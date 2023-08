Nelson Police say an elderly woman has died after being struck by a train Sunday morning.

In a media release, NPD stated that around 8:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of an incident on the CP Rail tracks near the 1000 block of Sproat Drive. The release says the woman was struck by a westbound train. She died from her injuries.

The department says no more details are being released and they are working with CP Rail to conduct an investigation.