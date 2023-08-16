A fire that broke out near Goose Creek, North of Pass Creek, yesterday remains out of control.

The Southeast fire center responded to reports of the fire at around 1p.m Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, they estimated it to be around two-hectares. Today, BC wildfire reports it has spread to and is now around ten-hectares.

B.C Wildfire stated that ground crews responded with support from aircraft, including tankers, skimmers and helicopters. As of Wednesday morning, the fire center says it’s displaying rank 3 behavior- meaning a moderately vigorous surface fire with an organized flame front and occasional candling.

The Southeast fire center has issued full response until they can get it under control, with aircrafts continuing to respond and support ground crews. No structures, communities or other values are threatened at this time.

B.C wildfire also has stated that the increasing smoke in the area is mainly coming from large fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre district. However, hot and dry conditions in the Southeast have caused some of the fires in the region to display increased behavior and smoke.

For more information on wildfire’s in the region, visit B.C Wildfire’s website.