Hundreds of local hockey fans lined up at the Nelson and District Community Complex yesterday for their turn to see the legendary Stanley Cup.

Bruno Campese, a scout for the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Golden Knights, brought the cup to Nelson

As part of a 28-year NHL tradition, Campese got to take the cup anywhere he wanted for a day. He chose Nelson because it’s where he was born and raised, and where his hockey career started.

The event ran 12-2 p.m. but fans started lining up hours before. By noon the room was buzzing with community members patiently waiting for their turn to see the cup, in a line that looped all the way around the arena.

Each fan had the opportunity to touch the cup and take a picture with it. The afternoon created core memories for the attendees, especially for the Nelson Leafs junior hockey players who said seeing the Stanley Cup reminds them of what they’re working towards.

“It’s super exciting to have it here, and definitely cool to see what’s out there and what you can eventually work up to, it keeps the dream alive and keeps the goals going,” said Todd Hiscock, a goalie with the Leafs.

Zach Karran, who plays defense for the Leafs, said he was excited to have the cup in his home arena and that it was great to see everyone’s excited faces.

“It’s a huge honor to have the cup here in Nelson. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it in person, and everyone’s excited. It’s great to see everyone so excited and happy to see it.”

Cameron Douglas, another excited hockey fan at yesterday’s event, said he also felt honored to have the legendary trophy in his hometown.

He said the afternoon reminded him of the sense of community sports lovers all share together.

“I feel so good today. Seeing the Stanley Cup here in Nelson just feels great. It’s something every hockey fan aspires to one day hold over their heads, but only the chosen few do. It’s just so great to be down here today with everyone else who’s also so excited and loves the sport.”

The cup was previously in Nelson twice in 2007, but this is the first time it has been brought to the city by someone on a cup-winning team.

The cup also appeared Sunday evening at the Trail Memorial Centre, thanks to fellow Golden Knights scout Craig Cunningham.