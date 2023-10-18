The City of Nelson has temporarily closed Gyro Park due to increased bear activity.

In a Facebook post, the city said five black bears have been spotted frequenting the park, forcing its closure as a precaution.

“We kindly ask everyone to avoid entering the park for the time being. These bears are simply going about their natural behaviour, and we need to give them space and respect their habitat,” said the post.

Trail closures issued last week for Mountain Station and behind the Memorial Park Cemetery also remain in place.

WIldsafe BC and the City of Nelson once again remind residents to ensure all outdoor attractants are removed from their properties until the species leave the area for winter denning.

Wildsafe BC also advises the community to be cautious this Halloween and to avoid leaving candy and pumpkins outside in the evenings.