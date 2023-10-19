Electoral Area F of the Regional District of Central Kootenay has officially joined areas A, D and E in the local conservation fund.

Area F started the adoption process in June. Director Tom Newell opted to hold use a counterpetition process to seek voter approval rather than a referendum. It saw only one person opposed.

If more than 10 per cent of electors were in opposition, adoption of the program would have been halted.

For property owners in Area F, the adoption means they will see an annual charge of $15 per parcel of land contributing to the fund.

- Advertisement -

The fund is managed in partnership with the Kootenay Conservation Society, and since its adoption in Area A, D, and E in 2014 and H in 2022, the fund has supported 44 conservation projects along Kootenay Lake and the Slocan Valley.

Newell said he knew his electors would vote in favour of the fund’s adoption based on conversations he’s had with residents. Newell explained that since many electors in his area have lakefront properties, he felt joining the fund would be beneficial.

Newell identified two areas he and his electors would like addressed through the fund: the impacts of shoreline development and additional support for current local conservation projects.

“I’d like to see further studies in regard to the impacts of shoreline development. I think we’re wondering what the impacts of shoreline development really are.

“And then I think this will help some of the initiatives currently underway in the area that are struggling with funding. But the big thing I’m excited about is now we have a voice at the table, so when ideas come forward, I can advocate for them.”

Area F officially joined the fund in September, although the land parcel contributions won’t be collected until the 2024 tax season.

Despite not contributing to the fund until next year, Newell explained that doesn’t necessarily mean the area won’t see any projects come from it before then, it just depends on project cycles and deadlines, which he says he will learn more about over the next few months.

Newell explained that each community enrolled in the fund has an assigned four-person panel of experts in science and biology who live in the area, who consult on proposed conservation projects before sending it off to the Kootenay Conservation Fund board for approval.