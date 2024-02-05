For the second consecutive year, Nelson area elementary schools in School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) have received a generous donation toward food for students and families thanks to fundraising efforts by the Nelson Professional Firefighters Association Local 1343 and community generosity.

In December 2023, Nelson firefighters held fundraising drives in front of local grocery stores and businesses to raise money for children and families at local schools who need assistance with food and meals.

Firefighters raised a total of $2000 for food for children in schools, providing $400 each to Blewett Elementary, Hume Elementary, Rosemont Elementary, South Nelson Elementary, and Wildflower Nelson.

While this is the second donation the association has made to SD8, it is the first donation from their newly formed Nelson Professional Firefighters Charitable Society which began to distribute funds in early January of this year.

- Advertisement -

“The health and well-being of children and families in our community is an important cause for everyone in the Nelson Professional Firefighters Association,” said Nelson Firefighter Chris Thast, who initiated the fundraiser in 2023 and again in 2024.

“The firefighters would like to thank all of those who donated so freely and warmly. Your generosity helps this program succeed. The Charitable Society Committee would also like to thank the Auxiliary members of Nelson Fire Rescue Services for their assistance raising the funds,” said Thast.

“These funds will directly impact children in Nelson. Financially supporting school food and grocery programs is a wonderful way to help local children learn and thrive,” said Rosemont Elementary Principal Lindsay Mackay.

“I really want to thank the Nelson Professional Firefighters Association for raising and donating this money to each of our elementary schools. Children will directly benefit,” said Mackay.

The donations will help pay for snacks for students during the school day, for programs that provide groceries to families in need and other food equity programs with the goal of seeing children well-nourished and ready to learn each day.