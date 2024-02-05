The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Bylaw Enforcement Team has launched a new online complaint portal.

RDCK officials said all Bylaw Enforcement and Dog Control referrals must go through this new format.

“As a department, we deal with a large volume of inquiries and this new process will help streamline the referral process, ensuring all complaints are dealt with in a timely manner,” said Jordan Dupuis, RDCK Bylaw Enforcement Team Supervisor.

Officials said the new portal will help reduce call and email volumes, and track inquiries and complaints while enhancing the overall service to the public.

“Bylaw enforcement within the RDCK is a complaint-driven service and the RDCK enforces contraventions related to a RDCK Area where a related bylaw applies,” said RDCK officials. “Bylaws in your Electoral Area could include Dog Control, Unsightly Property, Noise Control, Nuisance, Land Use and Zoning.”

Once a complaint is submitted, a bylaw officer will contact you to follow up and confirm details.

“If a complaint requires action, the Bylaw Enforcement Officer begins the process of trying to reach a solution to achieve compliance with the bylaw,” said RDCK officials. “All complainant information is considered confidential and will not be released.”

If you do not have access to a computer or cannot complete the online submission form, you can contact the RDCK’s bylaw enforcement department at 250-352-6665.