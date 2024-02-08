A media release from Selkirk College states that no one was injured after two acetylene gas tanks exploded outside the North Trades Building on Nelson’s Silver King Campus.

The explosions occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. A resident who lives close to the campus in Rosemont told Vista Radio that she heard two loud bangs followed by thick, black smoke that appeared to be emanating from the trades buildings.

Nelson Fire Rescue Service secured the area and will return to the scene Friday to investigate the cause of the explosions. Fortis BC also shut down gas to the impacted areas, according to the release.

Everyone in the North and South Trades Buildings was safely evacuated; however, both the North and South buildings, along with the carpentry and maintenance building, will be closed to students and staff on Friday.

Selkirk College says the investigation is now in the hands of Nelson Fire & Rescue Service and WorkSafe BC.