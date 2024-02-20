A single-vehicle incident near Nelson over the long weekend has claimed the life of a 37-year-old man visiting from Texas.

A media release from the Nelson RCMP detachment states that the male was reported missing by his wife on Feb. 17, just before 11:30 p.m. after failing to return from a visit to his brother’s residence in Nelson. The pair, who had travelled to the region from El Paso, Texas, were staying in South Slocan.

The following morning just before 8 a.m., a friend of the missing individual called police to report that the missing man had been involved in a single-vehicle accident near the 5000 block of Highway 3A and 6 in Beasley.

When officers arrived, they found the man’s vehicle, a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser approximately 60-70 meters down an embankment, with the missing male ejected and located a short distance away.

Emergency services were called to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

The detachment says the BC Coroner Service was notified, and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.