Trail and Greater District RCMP have arrested a 33-year-old Grand Forks resident in connection to an explosion at Trail’s Glenwood Inn on Feb. 10.

Ryan Harp was taken into police custody on Feb. 23. The Trail detachment said in a media release it had assistance locating Harp from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Southeast District General Investigation Section, without risk to the public.

“Trail RCMP continues to make this investigation a top priority. The partnership between Trail RCMP, SED ERT, GIS, and other RCMP detachments that contributed resulted in Harp’s capture. Without this cooperation and resourcing, this arrest would have proven much more difficult and dangerous for Trail officers alone,” said Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in the media release.

Harp is facing several firearm-related charges and other offences, including harassment, mischief endangering life, storing firearms, and failing to comply with probation orders three times.

The 48-year-old male believed to be in connection to the room where the incident occurred was arrested shortly after the explosion and is also facing several firearm-related charges.