The Nelson Police Department is searching for the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup truck who sped away from police officers over the weekend.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., the detachment reports that officers conducting routine patrols noticed a suspicious vehicle backed into a parking spot on the 800 block of Hume Lane.

The vehicle, a black Ram crew cab pickup, was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

When officers approached the truck and began speaking with the driver, he suddenly started the vehicle and quickly sped away, colliding with the fence and curb of a neighbouring residence. Police say several civilians were in the lane at the time, but luckily, no one was injured.

Officers believe the vehicle was stolen, as the license plate attached to the vehicle did not match the truck.

Police are familiar with the driver and did not pursue the truck after it fled the scene, as officials say it would have put the alleged offender, officers, and the public at risk.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

“I am thankful that our officers and members of the public were not hurt during this incident. Our officers are working diligently in pursuing criminal charges against the driver. This incident also highlights NPD’s proactive policing initiative to target hot-spot areas of criminality within the city,” said Insp. Kris Rice in a statement.