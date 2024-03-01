The Nelson Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect(s) who allegedly broke into a business on the 600 block of Highway 3A on Feb. 20.

Surveillance footage of the incident has been posted on the department’s social media. Anyone able to identify the individual(s) in the footage is asked to contact police.

In addition, the department asks residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

Tips can be called into the department at (250) 354-3919 with the file number 2024-876.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or at bccrimestoppers.com.