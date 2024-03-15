The BC Highway Patrol will be targeting impaired drivers all across the province over what promises to be a busy weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, police are urging people to find themselves a safe ride home and promise drivers can expect to see roadblocks in place.

The Highway Patrol is also asking people to report others who are driving or trying to drive while under the influence, or any vehicles on the road that are driving unsafely.

“Impaired driving penalties range from significant fines and being prohibited from driving to being charged criminally. The impound fees alone can reach thousands of dollars,” Corporal Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Office, said in a news realease.

“Safe ride save lives, so plan for a safe ride home if you are planning on consuming liquor this weekend.”