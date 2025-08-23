We may not always know whodunit, but in the case of one nationally-acclaimed, locally-inspired mystery author, we know who wrote it, and how to find out more. Iona Whishaw, creator of the award-winning Lane Winslow Mystery series, offers an author presentation at the Nelson Public Library on Friday, September 5 at 7pm.

Vancouver-based Whishaw, who grew up in Queen’s Bay, sets her series in a fictionalized version of the Kootenay Lake region. In her twelfth and newest book, The Cost of a Hostage (TouchWood Editions, May 2025), retired intelligence officer-turned amateur sleuth Winslow travels from Nelson to France to Mexico in what Publishers Weekly calls a “highly entertaining” kidnapping case.

A beloved author locally — in part for her Kootenay connection but especially for her engaging writing style — Whishaw has been nominated for several National awards and won the 2021 Bony Blythe Light Mystery Award.

Whishaw will speak about her latest book, discuss her inspiration for the series, and talk about her writing journey. There will be plenty of time for questions, and copies of her book will be available for purchase. This is a free event, and everyone is welcome! Doors open at 6:30 pm.

