Kootenay‑Central MLA Brittny Anderson is calling the closure of Selkirk College’s Victoria Street campus a blow not only to the local arts scene but to the broader community.

The college announced the closure last week. The campus is home to the Kootenay Studio Arts, offering textile arts, ceramics and blacksmithing programs.

Anderson said she was told about the closure a few weeks before the community learned of it and that she has been in close contact with the college ever since.

“The Nelson Fine Arts campus has made such a positive impact on our community, and it is incredibly sad to see it go. Selkirk had to provide me with that information a few weeks ago, and I’ve been there supporting them,” Anderson said.

She described the decision as a direct effect of recent federal changes to international‑student study permits, a policy she said has disproportionately hurt rural post‑secondary schools across B.C.

“This is a direct reaction to the federal government’s changes in what they’re allowing for international students,” she said.

“We were first out of the gate to call on the federal government to let them know about the challenges, particularly that our rural post‑secondary education institutions are going to face because of their wide‑sweeping decision for international students.”

Anderson believes the federal decision was intended to address issues in other provinces such as Ontario, but has led to serious local consequences – especially in communities like Nelson that rely on Selkirk both economically and culturally.

“Selkirk College is an incredible institution and we provide them with a lot of provincial funding,” she said.

“I am committed to working with their president, their board of directors, and the entire team to support the existing international students, the future international students, and all of our local students.”

She added that the closure is more than an educational loss but an economic one too, as Selkirk plays a vital role in training and recruiting local talent.

“Our rural post‑secondary institutions are such economic drivers. They provide training close to home.

“I was a Selkirk College student. My brother was a Selkirk College student and I will always be a champion for Selkirk College and everything that they provide for our community.”

The campus will close its doors for good at the end of this academic year.

Want to get your business noticed? Have you considered advertising through your local radio station? Speak to one of our sales agents and find out how radio advertising can boost your business today. Call 250-365-7600 or email Vista Radio.