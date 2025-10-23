Subscribe to Local News
B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad said he won't step down as calls mount for him to resign as leader. Oct 22, 2025 | Vista Radio photo
Provincial
2 min.read

BC. Conversative management committee says Rustad should step down as leader

Emily Joveski
By Emily Joveski

The B.C. Conservative Party’s management committee says the party is in turmoil and is calling on John Rustad to immediately step down as leader.

The request is made in a letter dated Oct. 21 and signed by the party’s president Aisha Estey and six other members of the management committee.

The management committee is made up of executives who oversee the day-to-day operations of the party.

In the letter, they say the party has seen “an unprecedented level of turmoil” since the provincial election last October.

“The resulting state of chaos — driven by a series of decisions and actions taken under your leadership — has destabilized the party’s internal cohesion and diminished its public credibility,” said the letter.

It cites declining poll numbers, memberships and fundraising, along with a shrinking caucus, inconsistent policy and low morale.

The letter asks Rustad to step aside so a leadership contest can take place ahead of the next provincial election.

Many of those who signed the letter were part of the “Team Rustad” slate during the party’s last annual general meeting, including Estey.

Rustad said Wednesday he has no plans to resign. He said he wouldn’t comment further on the letter, calling it an “internal matter,” and added he plans to meet with the committee.

He said the claims in the letter about lagging polls, low morale and other internal issues are “false.”

Several B.C. Conservative MLAs at the legislature on Wednesday either declined to comment or affirmed their support for Rustad.

Abbotsford West MLA Korky Neufeld said he has confidence in Rustad and the caucus still has “100 per cent” faith in him as leader.

The management committee doesn’t have the power to oust Rustad as leader. The party’s constitution states a leader can only be removed if they resign, in the case of death or incapacitation, or failing a leadership review.

Rustad survived a leadership review in September with the support of over 70 per cent of members who voted in ridings across the province. The party said 1,268 members took part in the vote, out of about 9,000 across B.C. who were eligible.

Just hours after securing a victory in that review, Rustad booted Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko from the part. She is one of five MLAs who have left the party this year.

The latest calls for Rustad’s resignation come just days after Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee said she’s leaving the party, and sharply criticized Rustad’s leadership.

Boultbee, who is now sitting as an Independent, has also called for Rustad to resign.

She told Vista News Wednesday she is feeling optimistic that the move from the management committee could encourage Rustad to step down.

“I take no joy in saying that, but it is for the good of the party,” said Boultbee.

“If there was a [snap] election right now, I think it would it would be a wipe-out for us and that would be just devastating,” she said.

Boultbee called Rustad’s refusal to resign “shameless” and “confusing.”

She said she would like to return to the party under a different leader.

Emily Joveski is the provincial news reporter for Vista Radio, based in Victoria B.C. She has worked in radio for more than a decade, and was previously on the airwaves as a broadcaster for The Canadian Press in Toronto. When she's not at her desk, she might be found exploring Vancouver Island or loitering in a local book store.

