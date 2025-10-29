A group of Slocan Valley residents are voicing concern about a proposed gravel and sand mine near Passmore, citing worries over traffic, dust and noise in their quiet rural community.

Airy Aggregate wants to build a new sand and gravel mine northwest of Passmore. The project has not yet been approved, but the first public engagement session was held Oct. 23.

Larry Herd, who lives just over a kilometre from the proposed mine site, said he and his neighbours first learned about the project when they noticed a sign posted along Upper Passmore Road.

“They discovered a mine sign up the road at about where the mine location was to be. And that’s the first anybody heard of it. But there was a sign posted there with an invite for a public hearing on October 23rd.”

Despite limited notice, Herd said roughly 70 people attended the public hearing.

However, technical issues prevented the proponent from sharing his presentation, which left residents frustrated and calling for another meeting.

“I do believe there were more people present than was expected by the proponent and, considering it wasn’t very well advertised, it was a great turnout,” Herd said.

“Now unfortunately the proponent was unable to present his PowerPoint presentation for the mine. So we as the audience never really got to hear or see visually what they had in mind.”

The community has since organized a committee to coordinate responses and gather data to submit to the proponent and the ministries involved.

In a written submission, residents outlined dozens of questions and requests for information directed to several provincial ministries, including the ministries of Mines, Environment, Transportation and Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

Among their first requests is clarity on how the mine approval process works – including when and how public and scientific input will be considered.

“We request a clear flow chart outlining the specific steps involved in the approval process for this mine,” the submission reads.

“We seek clarification on the plan for stakeholder engagement during the planning phase to ensure that concerns are addressed before any approval is granted.”

Residents also want access to the proponent’s full development plan, engineering reports and environmental studies tied to the proposal, along with information on the company’s past projects.

Traffic, dust and water

Herd said one major concern shared among residents near the proposed mine site is the potential increase in truck traffic along Upper Passmore Road.

The narrow and partly unpaved road serves about 200 homes.

“The mine itself would result in eight to 10 large triaxle trucks per day going down this road. So our concern is road safety and the road integrity. Like many roads in this part of the world, some of them go on the side of very steep slopes and portions are already unstable, and this is the only way in and out of our valley that grows.”

The submission also highlights air quality and water protection concerns.

Residents want the province to require baseline air and water testing before any activity begins, citing risks from silica dust and possible effects on aquifers and surface water sources.

“We live in a valley and prevailing winds would bring the silica dust, which we know to be carcinogenic, down into our neighbourhood,” Herd explained.

Concerns about noise, habitat disruption and potential impacts on at-risk species in the area were also raised.

Call for transparency and broader engagement

Herd said he is not opposed to the mine entirely but wants assurances.

“If the ministry that’s responsible for the application and the approval required a mitigation plan that was compliant to address our concerns, and provide measurements of how the company can respond to those mitigation requirements over time, then I think that would help sway a bunch of the folks in the community.”

He said residents also want to ensure all stakeholders are meaningfully involved, including First Nations and the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The group is now waiting to hear whether the Ministry of Mines will grant their request for a second public hearing, and asks that a representative be in attendance to ensure accountability.

“There wasn’t a ministry representative at this first one. And we would really want to see a ministry representative chair the meeting,” Herd said.

Airy Aggregate indicated to the group that the project could begin in April 2026. However, a formal application has not yet been filed with the B.C. mining registry.

In the meantime, Herd said residents will continue gathering information and working with government representatives to make sure the community’s voice is considered throughout the approval process.

In an email to Vista Radio, Airy Aggregate said the purpose of the recent public meeting was to engage residents and hear any concerns about the mine’s proposed development and operation.

The company also noted that the quarry is intended to supply riprap and boulders to help control erosion along local rivers.

Want to get your business noticed? Have you considered advertising through your local radio station? Speak to one of our sales agents and find out how radio advertising can boost your business today. Call 250-365-7600 or email Vista Radio.