A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.

Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney first reported the death of a male supporter during a livestream Monday morning. Nakusp RCMP confirmed it Tuesday.

Pasitney said the man was a dedicated supporter of the farm’s efforts, describing him as a “warrior” committed to protecting and preserving life at the farm.

A news release from Nakusp RCMP said members of the police liaison team discovered the man unresponsive on the ground in the farm’s protest camp around 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Officers began life-saving measures at the scene, performing CPR until B.C. Emergency Health Services arrived and took over care.

Despite efforts by both police and paramedics, the man could not be resuscitated.

The man has been identified, but police are still working to locate and notify his next of kin.

RCMP said there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.

