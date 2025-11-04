Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
This is a photo of the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood
Ostrich photo at Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood BC. Photo by Kate Brown, Vista Radio Staff.
RCMP
Less than 1 min.read

Man dies at Universal Ostrich Farm protest camp

My Nelson Now Staff
By My Nelson Now Staff

A man has died at the Universal Ostrich Farm near Edgewood.

Farm spokesperson Katie Pasitney first reported the death of a male supporter during a livestream Monday morning. Nakusp RCMP confirmed it Tuesday.

Pasitney said the man was a dedicated supporter of the farm’s efforts, describing him as a “warrior” committed to protecting and preserving life at the farm.

A news release from Nakusp RCMP said members of the police liaison team discovered the man unresponsive on the ground in the farm’s protest camp around 7 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Officers began life-saving measures at the scene, performing CPR until B.C. Emergency Health Services arrived and took over care.

Despite efforts by both police and paramedics, the man could not be resuscitated.

The man has been identified, but police are still working to locate and notify his next of kin.

RCMP said there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious.

Want to get your business noticed? Have you considered advertising through your local radio station? Speak to one of our sales agents and find out how radio advertising can boost your business today. Call 250-365-7600 or email Vista Radio.

My Nelson Now Staff
My Nelson Now Staff

Continue Reading

chnv Now playing play

ckkc Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Familiar grizzly returns to Nelson with new cubs

Fish & Wildlife
The grizzly sow relocated from Nelson’s Mountain Station a few years ago is back - this time with three new cubs in tow.

B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns

Provincial Reporter
B.C. Hydro is blaming the outsized costs for the Site C dam construction on a series of “low probability, high consequence” events, and said it should have done a better job preparing for those risks. The post B.C. Hydro cites unforeseen risks for Site C dam cost overruns appeared first on AM 1150.

‘Generational investment’: Ottawa’s 2025 budget focuses on housing, workers and clean energy

National
A “generational investment” is how Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne introduced the 2025 federal budget, a plan that pours money into housing, workers and clean-energy projects.

Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day

Provincial Reporter
Ferries and public transit in parts of British Columbia will be free for veterans as the province marks Remembrance Day next Tuesday. The post Free transit and ferry rides for veterans in B.C. on Remembrance Day appeared first on AM 1150.

B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 suspected drug toxicity deaths in September

Provincial Reporter
The B.C. Coroners Service said Monday that preliminary data shows 158 people died in September of suspected drug toxicity.  The post B.C. Coroners Service reports 158 suspected drug toxicity deaths in September appeared first on AM 1150.
- Advertisement -
Available on

Navigation

Location

312 Hall Street
Nelson, BC, V1L 1Y8

Phone numbers

Studio Phone: 250-354-1035
Office Phone: 250-352-1902
Office Fax: 250-352-0301

- Advertisement -