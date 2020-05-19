Dr. Bonnie Henry delivering the daily Provincial COVID-19 briefing on May 19, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

B.C. health authorities are reporting two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,446 infections around the province, meanwhile, 325 of those cases remain active as of Tuesday, May 19th.

As infection numbers rise, so do recoveries, with 1,975 people confirmed to be symptom-free to date.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that three new deaths have been attributed to the virus within long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal region and the Fraser Health area. To date, COVID-19 has been the cause of 146 deaths within B.C.

Interior Health is reporting no changes in numbers within its jurisdiction, remaining at 181.

Tuesday marks the day where many of B.C.’s businesses may reopen, should owners feel it is safe to do so.

“I want to reassure you that we would not be easing these restrictions if we could not do so safely,” said Dr. Henry. “Protecting everybody in British Columbia is and will remain our number one priority. We can do this slowly and thoughtfully together.”

Last week, WorkSafeBC released industry-specific details on guidelines to re-open.

More: WorkSafeBC Details Industry-Specific Re-Opening Guidelines (May 15, 2020)

“The approach will give you, your employees, your customers and all of us the confidence that we need that we’re doing all that we can to keep people safe,” said Henry.

Henry emphasized the importance of remaining cautious as restrictions ease in B.C.

“Every day all of us must pause and think about how we’re going to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe,” said Henry. “Our individual circumstances are unique, but the actions we can take to protect ourselves and each other are the same.”