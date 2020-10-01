Tanya Finley is the BC Liberal Party Candidate in the Nelson-Creston riding. (Supplied by the BC Liberal Party)

The BC Liberal Party has chosen Tanya Finley, a well respected Nelson businesswoman, as their candidate to usurp the BC NDP’s 15-year reign in the Nelson-Creston riding.

Only this election, Finley will square off against a brand new face in the BC NDP’s Brittny Anderson, as former MLA Michelle Mungall decided to step down.

“I want B.C.’s future to be safe, strong, keep jobs and grow our economy,” said Finley in her first candidate interview with MyNelsonNow.com.

In preparation for running as the BC Liberal candidate for Nelson – Creston, Finley stepped back from her second term as President of the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce. She was also a Director in the BC Chamber of commerce among other local community groups. However, Finley said it isn’t just her business acumen she brings to the table.

“I think what sets me apart is that I am a strong leader,” Finley added. “I’m really tenacious. I’m adaptable and I’m resilient. But mostly, I’m a quick learner and I make really good decisions. I’m a person who can put things into action.”

The BC Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkenson proposed temporarily removing the 7% Provincial Sales Tax as a means to lessen the everyday financial burden British Columbians face during the pandemic. It is a move Finley supports.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Finley. “At the end of the day, when we go and purchase something, retail shops or anything, you’re basically putting 7% back into your wallet. If you have jobs and confidence, the economy will go. We cannot go back to the way it was in the 1930’s [during] the depression. We cannot go there.”

The co-owner of two popular Nelson haunts, Finley’s and Sage Wine Bar, Finley said she experienced the effects of COVID-19 first-hand.

“All leaders did a good job navigating uncharted waters,” said Finley .”I think Bonnie Henry did a fantastic job of giving guidelines and Interior Health coaching and teaching my business. They worked with us to help build our manuals because no one had ever done it before.”

Finley said she is proud of the manual she created with the help of her team as she remained open initially with the take-out model in March 2020.

“We worked through the pandemic. Phase one, phase two and phase three and our re-opening. I was able to give out [the manual] to different people within our region so they didn’t have to adopt or make a new model.”

Finley added that she feels humbled by the experience of being acclaimed as the BC Liberal candidate. However, she shared her thoughts on the climate surrounding the snap election.

“I’m surprised the election was called,” Finley said. “I’m following Bonnie Henry’s clear direction in telling me what I need to do to maintain safety. I am running out and getting 120 signatures and it seems contradictory.”

Finley noted that on the positive side, it will not be a long campaign.

“My main focus is really just to rebuild our economy,” said Finley. “Here we are. Here’s what we can do. Vote.”

B.C. goes to the polls on Saturday, October 24th.

