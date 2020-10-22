A planned power outage is scheduled in Nelson on provincial election day. October 24th due to Nelson Hydro replacing power poles in the city.

Nelson Hydro is replacing power poles in the City, knocking out power for several hours on Saturday, October 24th.

Plans by Nelson Hydro will cut power to houses on Hoover Street. Those between 611 and 1124 on the street can expect limited power for most of the day, as power will be down from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

According to Nelson Hydro, the following side streets will also be impacted by the planned outage:

Poplar

Mountain

Cherry

Park

Cedar

Hendryx

Hall

For the past several weeks Nelson Hydro has been replacing ageing power poles in the community.

