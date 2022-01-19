A provincial gaming grant will help with the ongoing revitalization of Queen Elizabeth Park, the city’s primary baseball diamond.

“The Nelson Baseball Association is well on their way to creating a rejuvenated baseball experience for players and fans alike,” Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said in a news release. “I’m excited to head down for a game when the renovations are complete.”

The association is receiving over $47,000 to add a scoreboard, spectator bleachers, scorekeepers building and protective fencing. This project began in 2019 and work on the fence, netting, diamond, dugouts, field equipment building and batting and pitching complex are already complete.

“It’s difficult to talk about baseball in Nelson right now without mentioning Amanda Asay,” Anderson added.

“Canada lost a local baseball legend in a tragic skiing accident recently. My heart is with her loved ones and the baseball community who lost an incredible person. I know Amanda inspired so many in baseball and in life, and we were so fortunate to have her here in Nelson with us.”

Asay, a Nelson resident, was a member of Canada’s national baseball team.