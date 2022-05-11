- Advertisement -

A man who charged with arson in the Feb. 21 fire that extensively damaged a low-cost Nelson dental clinic will be back in court in Rossland on May 26 for an arraignment hearing.

Nicholas Robert Ardito, who was born in 1984, appeared in Nelson Provincial Court on Tuesday. He faces a total of five charges for crimes police say were committed that day, including deliberately setting the Teeth Community Clinic on fire. Damage was estimated at $100,000 and the Front Street clinic has not been able to reopen.

Ardito is also charged with breaking into the Adventure Hotel and Glass House Optical and causing damage, as well as possessing a knife for a dangerous purpose.