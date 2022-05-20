- Advertisement -

COVID-19 numbers declined modestly in the West Kootenay/Boundary according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control, but Nelson saw an increase.

They recorded at least 43 new cases between May 8 and 14, which does not include people who self-test.

Nelson remained at the top of the list with 18 cases, up from 15 the previous week. Interior Health made Kootenay Lake Hospital off limits to non-essential visitors for a few days this week to manage potential COVID-19 exposures.

Increases were also recorded in Castlegar, which had four new cases (up from two) and Arrow Lakes, which had three (up from one).

But there were decreases in Creston, which had six (down from 14), Grand Forks, also with six (down from eight), and Kettle Valley with zero (down from two).

Trail was unchanged with six, and Kootenay Lake recorded another week with none.