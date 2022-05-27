- Advertisement -

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Pavilion long-term care wing of the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

Interior Health says seven resident cases connected to the outbreak. Additional infection control measures have been implemented and non-essential visits to the Pavilion are temporarily suspended.

Essential visits, such as for end-of-life or for discharge planning purposes, are permitted at the Pavilion with appropriate protective equipment.

The health authority says the emergency department and other services are not affected.

- Advertisement -

“It is important to recognize that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities and getting immunized is the most important way to protect each other, especially vulnerable individuals in long-term care or hospital,” Interior Health said in a prepared statement.

It is the second outbreak declared at a West Kootenay health care facility this week, following Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail. The outbreak there, declared Tuesday, has seen 15 cases so far.

Slocan Community Health Centre’s emergency room recently reopened to round-the-clock coverage following several months of reduced hours.